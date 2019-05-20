LOCAL FESTIVALS: The Knysna Oyster Festival will take place from 21-30 June with a wide range of activities for those looking to explore the Greater Knysna area.

Cape Town - One of the Western Cape’s most hotly anticipated events, the iconic Knysna Oyster Festival, will take place from 21-30 June and includes a diverse range of things to do for those looking to explore the Greater Knysna area this winter.



This year’s festival goers can expect an even bigger range of unique experiences than ever before - including everything from cycling to running, a wine festival to a pianist, fun runs and kiddies activities, and burgers to oysters in one of the most beautiful natural settings in the country. A full programme is attached to the release.





Visit Knysna's General Manager, Colleen Durant, said: “This year’s Knysna Oyster Festival offers something for everyone. The community have taken ownership of the event again, which means 10 full days of exploring everything that the Greater Knysna area has to offer; whether it’s an activity that is always on offer or something set up specifically for the festival days, visitors and locals will be spoilt for choice.”





This famous festival, now in its 36th year, adds to the region’s abundance of tourism activities for all ages and continues to draw local and international guests looking for adventure. Visit Knysna recently underwent a brand refresh, including a compelling and vibrant new logo, which encapsulates what this beautiful destination stands for.





“The Oyster Festival is the Knysna highlight of the year and a very valuable asset to all locals in Knysna. I am proud to see the commitment of the local community and other stakeholders to ensure that the Knysna Oyster Festival will see the 36th event take place. With a new local look and feel the this year’s event, I want to encourage all our locals and visitors alike to embrace this event ,” said Mark Willemse, Knysna Executive Mayor .





"It is a vital boost to the local economy of our town during the winter months and will certainly give the town a warm glow of excitement with all the varied sports and vibrant food and entertainment events to suit the many diverse tastes of all who attend."





The Western Cape Minister for Economic Opportunities, Beverley Schafer added: "Traditionally, the Oyster Festival has been a major tourism draw card for Knysna, creating an important economic boost in the region during the winter season. This year's event, with its new look and feel will showcase a number of the adventure, gourmand and family tourism offerings available in the area, helping to stimulate growth in the town's tourism and hospitality markets."





Knysna Oyster Festival 2019 event highlights include: iKASI Colour Fun Run on the 22nd, the FNB Family Forest Hike on the 24th, The Woodcutters Trail – a guided 3km forest walk on the 25th, the Lofts Atrium’s “out of this world” craft gin and food experience on the 27th and Turbine Hotel’s “Liquid Sunsets”, with live music on the 28th.





Wesgro’s CEO, Tim Harris, praised the Knysna Oyster Festival and the Knysna tourism sector for helping create a world-class destination that adds significantly to the tourism economy of the Western Cape.





"Tourism is a key economic driver in our province, supporting over 300,000 jobs. Events like these are a critical part of this tourism offer, and we thank all stakeholders who are involved in making this a success. We are incredibly excited about this year's Knysna Oyster Festival, and we encourage everyone who loves Knysna as much as we do to go and visit during this exciting time. It promises to be the coolest winter break yet!"





* Travellers are encouraged to visit the official website, www.knysnaoysterfestival.co.za, to explore the calendar, discover more and book to experience the festival of all festivals.



