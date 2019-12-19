The plan outlines 954 housing units to be allocated to individual claimants. The proposed plan provides for about 13ha of land, and leaves 13.39ha of land available to accommodate high-density developments.
In the plan, the department stated that the preferred units included rows of double-storey or semi-detached houses with a double-pitched roof laid out along relatively narrow, enclosed streets to create urban development.
The framework plan is one of the crucial elements in the District Six restitution case. It means the state can be held to the budget and time-frames stipulated to ensure that the redevelopment of the remaining dwellings of the 954 claimants, who filed their claims in 1998, is finalised early next year.
Once these claimants have their dwellings, the 2014 to 2016 claimants totalling about 1500 will be next on the state’s plans. Didiza submitted the “framework plan” as part of the District Six restitution process.