Cape Town - The Johannesburg lawyer representing one of three men accused of murdering Cape Town lawyer Pete Mihalik says he has received threatening phone calls warning him to stop appearing for his client.
On Tuesday, Jannie Kruger, who represents Vuyile Maliti, said he could not give a definite answer on whether he would continue to represent his client when the trial continued in the Western Cape High Court on February 28.
Kruger said: “I’ve received calls from an unknown person, asking me if I love my family. When I asked the caller, what does he mean, he said: ‘Do what it is best for you and get away from the Mihalik murder trial.’
“I’ve discussed the matter with both my family and legal partners, and we still need to make a decision. If my partners decide we must hand over the matter to another legal firm, then I need to inform the court and hand over the file. For know, I’m still representing Maliti.”
Maliti, along with Sizwe Biyela and Nkosinathi Khumalo, who don’t have lawyers, are accused of killing Mihalik on October 30, 2018 outside Reddam House school in Green Point as he was dropping off his children.