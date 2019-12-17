Lawyers for pro-life medic Jacques de Vos are considering suing two other doctors to compel them to sign off their client as a medical intern. Picture: Phando Jikelo/African News Agency(ANA)

Cape Town - Lawyers for pro-life medic Jacques de Vos are considering suing two other doctors to compel them to sign off their client as a medical intern, despite completing his internship in 2017. This comes after the commanding officer of 2 Military Hospital wrote to De Vos’s attorneys acknowledging “that wrong has been done by preventing De Vos from being signed off as a medical intern”.

The intern curator, Rasid Ismail, together with the head of gynaecology, Elizabeth van Wyk, were responsible for taking this action at the beginning of 2017. The lawyers are also considering suing Ismail and Van Wyk in their personal capacities for compensation for the damages that their client has suffered.

Lawyer Martus de Wet said: “De Vos was a medical intern at 2 Military Hospital, when he was suspended without a hearing from the gynaecology rotation for his views that the unborn child is a human being.”

“De Vos’s internship was completed in June 2017, after which he was due to start his community service. But the doctors then refused to sign him off, effectively barring him starting his community service,” said De Wet.