The City of Cape Town has been hauled to court by the Hout Bay’s Hangberg community. File Picture: Armand Hough / African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town - Lawyers for the Hangberg community in Hout Bay will approach Western Cape High Court Judge President John Hlophe to have a date set for oral hearing in their case against the City. The matter was heard by Judge Elizabeth Baartman on Friday. The Hangberg community brought an application to declare the City in contempt of a peace accord struck in September 2010 which later became a High Court order in 2011. In terms of the accord a piece of land in Hangberg was set aside for housing development.

According to papers the City used the land for a recycling depot.

The electricity depot project is being built on erf 9652 in Hangberg. It is one of four pieces of land purchased by the City to build houses for the people of Hangberg.

In November the City said it was weighing up options to provide alternative housing to Hout Bay residents after about 93 people were displaced when a fire ripped through a section of the Hangberg improvement development area. Families were moved to the Hout Bay civic centre as an interim solution, while the authorities found alternative housing for them.