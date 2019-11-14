The Animal Welfare Society’s Allan Perrins said owners must not leave the booking of their pets into boarding kennels or finding a responsible carer until the last minute.
“Reputable facilities and good caregivers are always in high demand,” he said, cautioning pet owners to never leave pets to fend for themselves.
Perrins said there was an increase of animal abandonment during the festive season.
“This sad and preventable state of affairs is a metro-wide issue and cuts across the entire socio-economic spectrum. It’s not confined to one specific sector of the community, “ he said.