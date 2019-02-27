File photo: ER24

Cape Town - A man in his 60s is recovering in hospital after he was resuscitated in Rondebosch, Cape Town, on Tuesday night. The man had collapsed while playing football at a university, ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring said.

"ER24 paramedics, along with Life Healthcare, arrived on the scene at 22h10 and were led to the soccer field by the security services.

"On scene, paramedics found the body of a man lying on the soccer field. A number of bystanders were found performing CPR on the man," he said.

The man was taken to hospital after paramedics provided him with advanced life support, Meiring said.

Cape Argus