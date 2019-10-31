Stellenbosch University has said that they are aware of viral video posted to social media in which a man appears to be masturbating in the campus library. Picture: Screengrab

Cape Town - Stellenbosch University (SU) has said that they are aware of viral video posted to social media in which a man appears to be masturbating in the campus library.

A video was uploaded to social media of a man seemingly masturbating in the library of the university campus. The source of the video is unknown, but on one account where it was posted, it has over 30 000 views.



The university confirmed that the incident took place on its Stellenbosch campus on Tuesday, 29 October 2019, "seemingly showing a man committing an inappropriate act".

"SU Campus Security escorted a man from the SU Library at the request of library staff. He had earlier signed in as a visitor," said Desmond Thompson, a university spokesperson.



"The University is investigating the incident as a matter of urgency. We received an email from a student mentioning that a fellow student had witnessed the incident, and they are being approached for statements.

"Campus Security and our Equality Unit are investigating, and the Centre for Student Counselling and Development will be providing therapeutic assistance to affected students," Thompson said.



SU Chief Operating Officer Prof Stan du Plessis added: “While we are working urgently to confirm all the facts in this case, I want to reassure our students that their safety is our priority. I also want to repeat the University’s previous statements that we condemn sexual misconduct of any kind, and are actively working to counter gender-based violence.”