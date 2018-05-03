Cape Town - A Cape Town man was stabbed to death on his birthday in the early of hours of Thursday morning after walking home from a pub.

Heinrich Caroulus, 36, was left for dead next to the railway tracks mere meters away from the Buttskop Road level crossing in Blackheath.

According to family members on the scene, Caroulus was stabbed to death after walking home from a local pub at around 2am on Thursday. It was his birthday.

His uncle Andrew le Roux said Caroulus left the house in the evening and went to the pub.

“He came back from the pub and wanted his wallet. I gave his wallet and he left again, as he left I heard him talk to someone.

"In the morning I asked my son where he (Heinrich) was, and my son told me he is not in the house. I have to cross the railway crossing on my way to work.

"I saw the police standing here and then it struck me, he (Heinrich) went to the pub. I heard that there was someone killed, and I immediately thought of him.

"And then I came to look at the body and it was him," he said.

Le Roux said Caroulus was visiting family in Blackheath and lived in Lavender Hill.

Police spokesperson Frederick van Wyk said the circumstances surrounding the stabbing were under investigation.

“A 36-year-old man was fatally injured and this matter is now under investigation. A murder case was registered for investigation,” Van Wyk said.

He asked anyone with any information about this fatal stabbing to contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

@JasonFelix

[email protected]

Cape Argus