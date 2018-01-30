Cape Town - The regional department of justice and constitutional development has confirmed the man who fell two floors down a lift shaft at the Wynberg Magistrate's Court on Tuesday afternoon was trying to escape police custody.

The 40-year-old suspect was set to appear at Regional Court D on a charge of robbery with aggravating circumstances and at court 4 on a charge of kidnapping.

Spokesman for the regional justice department, Steve Mahlanga said the accused was in custody at the time of the incident.

The department has been made aware of the incident.

"A charge of escape was registered at the Wynberg Police," Mahlanga said.

"The department has also informed SAPS and the Department of Public Works for further investigation of the incident."

Groote Schuur Hospital spokesperson Darren Francis said: “The patient is in a stable condition and is being treated for his injuries sustained during the fall.”

ER24 sqaid paramedics were called to the court at around 5pm on Tuesday.

Spokesperson Ineke van Huyssteen, said: "Paramedics found the man lying at the bottom of the shaft. They climbed down with the ladder which was bolted on the wall. Upon further assessment, paramedics found the man to be in a critical condition.



"With the help of Fire and Rescue as well as Metro EMS, ER24 managed to get the patient into the ambulance and transported him, with a police escort, to Groote Schuur hospital for further medical care."

The man remains under police guard in hospital.

