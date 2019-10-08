The Cape Argus has been able to establish that among the nominations are Artscape chief executive Marlene le Roux, Molo Songololo director Patric Solomons, activist and founder of NPO Philisa Abafazi Bethu (Heal our Women) Lucinda Evans, who spoke to the paper ahead of the release of the names on Wednesday.
“I am extremely humbled. It is a huge responsibility as a Children’s Commissioner but more importantly I am very happy that we are finally getting a commissioner.
"There has been a lot of pressure over the last few years and finally it’s happening,” she said.
Evans has been a vocal activist for children's rights. She came into the spotlight in 2017 when she assisted the family of murdered 13-year-old Rene Tracey Roman.