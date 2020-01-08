Magistrate Herman Pieters made his 181-page judgment part of the record in absentia, but cannot sentence the pair until they have been found. They are accused of inflating medical aid claims via e-filing without the knowledge of Williams’s clients.
The two failed to appear in the Cape Town Regional Court on July 10 last year, and have since gone to ground. They are believed to be in Senegal, Cisse’s homeland.
The court found that taxpayers took their identification documents, IRP5 and medical aid certificates to the accused but did not know what was being entered on the tax returns. The taxpayers were shocked when investigators told them what had been submitted.
National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila yesterday confirmed that both had been convicted on the fraud charges.