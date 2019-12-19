The issue of housing featured significantly throughout this year and will undoubtedly come up again next year.
Activists of housing lobby group Reclaim the City lashed out at the City several times and accused it of not prioritising housing in the inner city.
One of the most poignant moments this year was when the City decided to auction off prime pieces of property, and the auction was halted by Reclaim the City supporters.
The City left residents in limbo earlier this year after it suspended its MyCiTi N2 Express service on May 31. The appointment of an interim provider would mean they would operate the four N2 Express routes until a permanent vehicle-operating company was able to provide the N2 Express service for at least five years.