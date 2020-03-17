MEC Fritz 'deeply disturbed' by the murder of Carly Isaacs
Cape Town - Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz together with councillors Daniel Christians and Eddie Andrews, visited the family of the late Carly Isaacs on Tuesday.
The 17-year-old from Westridge was stabbed to death on Sunday upon returning home from church to fetch her robes to participate in a later church service. Isaacs, an altar girl at Christ the Redeemer Church, found the house burgled with the suspects still inside went she was retrieving her robes.
They stabbed her in the chest and she was later found by her father when he came back from church. Her body was reportedly found in her family’s TV room, with a cellphone and house taken.
A murder case has been opened by SAPS and is currently under investigation. Police spokesperson Noloyiso Rwexana said no arrests had been made and police were investigating.
Fritz said: “I am deeply disturbed by the death of young Carly Isaacs. Her loss has caused tremendous pain to all who knew her. No parent should have to bury their child. Carly was clearly a loved member of her family and community. I have requested the deployment of social workers to support the family who are deeply traumatized by her loss.
“I have also offered support to the family in arranging the funeral and replacing locks, where needed.”
The MEC added: “It is incredibly heartwarming to see how local churches and the community have come together to support the family during this time of immense grief. I call on anyone with information that can aid the investigation to immediately come forward and report such to their local SAPS or by calling Crime Stop on 08600 10111.”
Mitchells Plain Community Policing Forum (CPF) chairperson Abbie Isaacs said: “As the CPF we condemn these acts of violence against our women and crime in general. We request the community to assist the police in apprehending the killer(s).”@Mtuzeli
Cape Argus