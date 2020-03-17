MEC Fritz 'deeply disturbed' by the murder of Carly Isaacs

Cape Town - Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz together with councillors Daniel Christians and Eddie Andrews, visited the family of the late Carly Isaacs on Tuesday.

The 17-year-old from Westridge was stabbed to death on Sunday upon returning home from church to fetch her robes to participate in a later church service. Isaacs, an altar girl at Christ the Redeemer Church, found the house burgled with the suspects still inside went she was retrieving her robes.

They stabbed her in the chest and she was later found by her father when he came back from church. Her body was reportedly found in her family’s TV room, with a cellphone and house taken.

A murder case has been opened by SAPS and is currently under investigation. Police spokesperson Noloyiso Rwexana said no arrests had been made and police were investigating.

Fritz said: “I am deeply disturbed by the death of young Carly Isaacs. Her loss has caused tremendous pain to all who knew her. No parent should have to bury their child. Carly was clearly a loved member of her family and community. I have requested the deployment of social workers to support the family who are deeply traumatized by her loss.