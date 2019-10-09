Ward councillor Angus McKenzie said: “A community once held hostage by gangsters and gang activity, and crippled with fear by the sound of bullets ringing all day, every day has seen and experienced a miracle of transformation.”
He said places of worship were functioning, businesses were thriving and children were walking freely to school and back.
McKenzie said credit must go to the thousands of positive people of Bonteheuwel who believed real change was possible.
He said the efforts of residents and police had resulted in the reduction of murders to next to nothing. More than 900 homes and 8641 individuals have been searched, 547 fines issued and 110 people arrested.