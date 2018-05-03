Cape Town - Police and City of Cape Town officials were closely monitoring the situation in Mitchells Plain on Friday morning, following violent clashes between residents and service delivery protesters from Siqalo informal settlement.

It's believed there was a shootout at one of the peaceful protests attended by Mitchells Plain residents who want the residents of Siqalo out.

Late on Thursday night, residents of Mitchells Plain who had gathered to show their dissatisfaction at the Siqalo protests became restless, the City's Wayne Dyason said.

The police tried to disperse the crowd with rubber bullets, and were in turn fired upon with live rounds, he said.

This week has been marked by violent protests where residents of Siqalo have demanded basic services like running water, sanitation and electricity, while Mitchells Plain residents have engaged in counter-protests due to the traffic disruptions and other damage caused by the service delivery protests.

At least 39 people have been arrested for public violence and are due to appear in court soon.

Meanwhile, the City's officers were also attacked in Hanover Park.





"At approximately 19:40 last night, members of the City’s Neighbourhood Safety Team seconded to Hanover Park were caught in a gunfight between rival gangs," Metro Police spokesperson Zelda Martin said.

"The gangs then turned their attention to the NST members who returned fire, before the groups dispersed.

"Officers found a Beretta 9mm pistol and three live rounds of ammunition on the scene. They also counted approximately 48 empty casings. No staff members were wounded during the altercation.

"The scene was handed over to the South African Police Service and the firearm was handed over to Forensics for ballistic testing."

A weapon recovered from the scene of Thursday night's shooting. Picture: Supplied/City of Cape Town

