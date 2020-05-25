Mixed emotions as Muslims celebrate Eid during lockdown

Cape Town - Muslims will today commemorate Eid-al-Fitr, a day signifying the end of the Holy month of Ramadaan on which they have fasted from before dawn until dusk. Eid-al-Fitr traditionally starts with congregational prayers at a mosque or an open-air venue, where young and old gather in celebration and to wish each other on this day. Cape Town Islamic Educational Centre head mufti Sayed Haroon Al Azhari said the celebration of Eid would be met with mixed emotions ranging from festivity to downheartedness. “In Ramadaan we fight against our carnal desires and strive to hold ourselves to a higher moral standard, while exercising the highest form of self-restraint in obedience to God. The higher objective of fasting is that we should also fight for social justice, striving to serve the indigent as well as try to alleviate the plight of the vulnerable and marginalised masses.” On Saturday, a handful of Muslim religious leaders gathered at Three Anchor Bay to sight the new moon. This is a customary act, in which hundreds of Muslims gather to witness the sighting, which indicates whether another day of fasting will be upheld or if the day of Eid will be commemorated.

The chanting of the Takbirs (glorifying God) marked the end of Ramadaan and continued until the communal Eid prayer the next morning, said Mufti Al Azhari.

“With sadness, this year will be different due to the lockdown but we as Muslims should not lose sight of the true spirit of Eid. We should still do all the traditions and spiritual deeds of Eid at home like performing the Eid Salaah with our family, keeping in mind that it is allowed and one does not have to do a Khutbah.”

Two mosques in Salt River, currently emptied of worshippers, will use its loudspeakers to broadcast the chanting of the Takbir, and families are invited to stand on their front porch and join as well as wave and wish their neighbours.

The Muslim Judicial Council has urged Muslims to use technology to mark today’s Eid celebrations under lockdown.

Sheikh Riad Fataar, the second deputy president of the Muslim Judicial Council, said: “The community should use technology to create special family moments today, for instance if you had already made plans to eat together, rather order the same meal, have it delivered and eat it separately at home while joining each other by phone, Zoom, WhatsApp and other technology.”

Fataar said the Ramadaan period had been tough on the community, used to gathering together for prayers and support during the fast.

“Eid is going to be even more so. Normally people will have gone out to buy new clothes or wear their best to celebrate the occasion, but this year there will be none of that.

"There will be no getting together for pies and samoosas after mosque,” said Fataar.

He urged the faithful to stay at home during Eid.

