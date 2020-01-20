These were the words of a 29-year-old Asanda Tiwane from Khayelitsha after one of her two-months-old twins, Kwahlelwa Tiwane, was kidnapped in Parow on Thursday by a woman only known as Monica and who pretended to be a social worker. The mother now fears for the life of her child.
Tiwane, an unemployed mother of three said that the woman first visited the family on Friday, January 10, promising to assist them with food hampers and a R1000 voucher.
“I never suspected anything because she had visited other families and came to us more than three times before the incident, including the other day where we went to Mitchells Plain to do an affidavit which we later did not but instead made copies of the babies documents,” she said.
On the day of the snatching, Tiwane said the woman called in the morning informing her that she was going to be late and on her arrival later in the morning took a taxi to Parow, where they were to receive the voucher. She carried one of the twins.