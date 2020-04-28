'More could be done to protect people’s livelihoods when reopening economy'

Cape Town - The City of Cape Town is determined to get people back to work as the country prepares to move to level four of the nationwide lockdown. Level four permits certain businesses to start operating and some workers to return to work under stringent hygiene regulations. Mayco member for Economic Opportunities and Asset Management, James Vos, said: “I wrote to the Minister of Trade and Industry, Ebrahim Patel, to put forward key proposals on the phased reopening of the economy, so we can get as many people as possible back to work and earning an income, while still practising strict health protocols to continue to contain the spread of the coronavirus.” Vos said more could be done to protect people’s livelihoods. “The City’s proposal is allowing all retail stores selling non-essential items to be allowed to open immediately, with the implementation of strict health protocols.

“This should include, but not be limited to, hardware stores for general purchases as well as independent sports retailers,” he said. Vos also proposed that all small, micro and medium-sized enterprises (SMMEs) be allowed to reopen, regardless of the sector.

