More than 6 100 recoveries in the Western Cape, but 22 more die from Covid-19

Cape Town - The Western Cape has recorded 22 more Covid-19 deaths, bringing the total number of deaths from the virus in the province to 257.

As of 1pm on Friday, May 22, the province has 6 136 active cases of Covid-19, with a total of 12 519 confirmed cases and 6 126 recoveries. There are 488 patients in hospital, and 124 patients with coronavirus are in ICU or High Care.

Winde has extended his condolences to the families who have lost their loved ones as the virus continues to spread in the province.

The national Department of Health figures for the Western Cape differ from those announced by Winde daily because the national figures are compiled from data supplied before the provincial figures are announced.

Picture: Western Cape Government

The Western Cape has recorded a number of new recoveries and in total, over 6000 people have recovered, Winde has said.

"It is important to remember that most people who contract Covid-19 will recover and 90% of cases will not require hospitalisation. I want to stress though that some people, especially the elderly and those with underlying conditions can get seriously ill, and a person who may not get that sick could pass it to these vulnerable groups," he said.

"We have to change our behaviour to protect ourselves and the people we love. It is also very heartening to see that 65% of the healthcare workers in the province who have contracted Covid-19, have recovered."