Cape Town - Confiscations of liquor were at an all-time high this festive season, according to the City of Cape Town.

The City's safety and security chief JP Smith said beachgoers were finding "new and innovative ways" of concealing alcohol.

"The consumption of alcohol on the beaches and unattended minors requires continued vigilance," Smith said in a statement.

"Liquor confiscations on the city’s beaches were again at a record high, with revellers finding new and innovative ways to try and conceal their alcohol. This year more than 900 bottles of alcohol were confiscated on the Christmas weekend alone. This included 492 beers, 293 ciders, 62 bottles of spirits and 53 bottles of wine. This figure is likely to rise as we are still receiving confiscated alcohol," Smith said.

Confiscated booze was still streaming in by Wednesday afternoon, Smith said, so a total amount was not yet available.

Thousands of locals and tourists flocked to the city's beaches over Christmas and the Day of Goodwill. An estimated 45 000 people made their way to beaches and public swimming pools in Cape Town, Smith said.

Two men drowned in separate incidents on the Day of Goodwill, December 26, the City said.

"A father who jumped into the sea at Gordon’s Bay to save his son drowned while attempting to rescue him. They were fishing when the boy was swept off the rocks," the City of Cape Town said in a statement.

"In the second incident, an elderly gentleman drowned at Soetwater. He had gone into the water to take out his daily crayfish quota, had a heart attack and drowned. In both cases attempts were made to resuscitate the victims, but to no avail."

Smith said: "An estimated 45 000 people made their way to the city’s beaches and swimming pools."

"This is fewer than expected compared to the same time last year and we suspect this was due to the wind.

"Although there has been a marked decrease in drownings, and less people on the city’s beaches, enforcement agencies remain on high alert. Last festive season we had seven drownings between 1 December 2016 and 3 January 2017 (compared to 13 cases which were recorded over the same period the previous year). With another peak weekend coming up we remain vigilant. Drowning remains a concern and we urge people to have fun safely and to swim where there are lifeguards," he said.

Nearly 40 children went missing on beaches this weekend, but all were reunited with their families.

From December 18 to 25 the City’s Traffic Services Department conducted a number of roadblocks throughout the City and arrested 29 suspects, 25 for driving under the influence of alcohol, two for outstanding warrants and two for possession of drugs.

At Sparks Bay, law enforcement officers confiscated an illegal firearm.

"The holiday season places huge demands on City staff, infrastructure and other resources. Emergency personnel put in long hours to ensure that visitors leave the City with only happy memories. At times our resources are stretched to the limit, and I want to commend our staff for their hard work and dedication. I also want to thank the public for their role in helping us to create a safer city," Smith said.

