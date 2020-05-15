‘Most patients are expected to recover’ from the coronavirus

Cape Town - Most people who contract Covid-19 will recover and 90% will not need to be hospitalised for treatment. Premier Alan Winde said this on Thursday as the number of patients who have recovered from infection in the province rose to 2573 from the previous day’s figure of 1950. Winde said: “We have started providing sub-district recoveries data in addition to the overall number of people who have recovered and those can be found on the Western Cape Government data dashboard.” Winde said the number of positive Covid-19 cases in the province has crossed the 7000 mark after 453 more cases were recorded as of 1pm yesterday, pushing the number of cases to 7220. Of these cases, 25 are in hospital and of these 120 are in ICU or high care. Giving the death toll, Winde said: “The Western Cape has recorded an additional 12 Covid-19 deaths bringing the total number of deaths from the virus in the province to 129.”

Meanwhile, the work stream dealing with the social and humanitarian response to the pandemic in the Western Cape has been mapping the relief being made available.

Winde said: “Over 134000 food parcels and nearly 200000 daily cooked meals have been provided across the province by provincial and national departments, municipalities, businesses, NGOs, faith-based organisations, Sassa, and the Solidarity Fund.”

“In total, the Western Cape government has allocated in excess of R70million in food relief during this period, while municipalities have contributed more than R18m,” said Winde.

Thanking businesses, individuals and farmers who have contributed towards the feeding of children during the pandemic, Winde said: “We activated an emergency feeding programme for learners in the province during the week of April 6-10, to ensure that those children who regularly received meals through the School Nutrition Programme were still able to receive nutritious meals.”

Winde said: “Emergency feeding has been a massive, collaborative effort by teachers, principals, departmental officials and volunteers and I would like to thank them for their work and their kindness. We have been able to serve 1.2m takeaway meals to children across the province, serving an average of 65000 children each day for the two days per week of feeding.”

