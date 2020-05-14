Muizenberg, Steenberg SAPS to be investigated by Western Cape Police Ombudsman

Cape Town - Muizenberg and Steenberg SAPS stations will be investigated by the Western Cape Police Ombudsman (WCPO), Mr JJ Brand following 'incidents of police inefficiencies'. This was announced by Community Safety MEC, Albert Fritz, who said that he was pleased by the announcement. Fritz wrote to the WCPO on 11 May 2020, requesting that an investigation be made following unprofessional conduct at both police stations towards several residents. “In the correspondence received from the WCPO, it was stated that a complaint was registered for the Muizenberg incident and deemed to fall within the WCPO’s mandate in terms of Section 16(1) and Section 17(2) read with Section 15 of the Western Cape Community Safety Act, 2013 – Act No. 3 of 2013. It was stated that feedback on the investigation will be provided by the WCPO in due course,” he said. It was further stated that the complainant in the Steenberg incident lodged a complaint directly with the WCPO’s office.

Fritz said: “I urge all members of the public who have experienced police inefficiencies or unprofessional conduct at any police station in the province to immediately come forward and report such to the Western Cape Police Ombudsman. This can be done by calling 021 483 0669 or by emailing [email protected]”

He added that every single person has a responsibility in “flattening the curve”.

“We need to abide by the law, and keep a safe distance at all times. You must stay home if you can, and you must avoid all gatherings, because this is how the virus spreads, he added.

“If you are going out in public, wear a cloth mask. It must always be done in conjunction with the five golden rules of good hygiene.”

For further clarity on the conditions of lockdown, please see the following FAQs: https://www.westerncape.gov.za/department-of-health/frequently-asked-questions