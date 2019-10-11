The World Health Organisation statistics show that 39% of all adults are overweight, with 13% classified as “obese”.
Dr Guy Fyvie, nutritional adviser for Hill’s Pet Nutrition South Africa, said carrying an extra kilogram or two can have long-term health implications for pets too.
“Your lifestyle choices have an impact on your health - but also impact the health of your pet. Obesity is the number one cause of health problems in pets in South Africa - and around the world - today,” he said.
Fyvie said pets who are overweight lived shorter lives and were at a higher risk of developing arthritis, urinary conditions, skin problems, heart disease and even cancer .