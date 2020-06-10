Neighbourhood watches back on patrol across Cape Town

Cape Town - Neighbourhood watches are ready to serve again as the lockdown restrictions preventing their operations have been eased. According to members, "a weight has been lifted" since the implementation of level 3 as they previously felt that they could no longer assist with crime prevention in their communities. However, each member will now require a permit while patrolling. Silvertown Neighbourhood Watch chairperson Abdul Latief Clarke said: “It was unfortunate to witness the amount of foot traffic during these times. Robberies and theft were still taking place and this became a huge concern for us. "Many residents would call us first to report a crime and our response as disaster risk management volunteers were very restricted.”

Clarke said their status as disaster risk management volunteers before level 3 allowed some street patrolling during lockdown.

Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz said: “The Department of Community Safety will only issue permits to members of accredited neighbourhood watch structures. An extensive communication has been issued to the chairpersons of all accredited structures outlining the protocols that they must adhere to while operating.”

The relevant guidelines are that each member must be in possession of a valid permit, issued by the Department of Community Safety, at all times.

Lansdowne Community Policing Forum chairperson Rafique Foflonker said: “Neighbourhood watch members are feeling relieved that their lockdown is over. They are also excited to get back to serving and keeping their communities safe again.”

Foflonker said alcohol-related crime is now a potential problem under level 3, and those in need of emergency Covid-19 care may not survive because "essential services are tied up attending to alcohol-related crime that is entirely preventable".

Clarke added: “We anticipate an increase in foot traffic and alcohol-related incidents during this level. We have started patrolling again with only a few members, but we should be out in full force with our partners from this weekend.”

All neighbourhood watches are urged to wear masks, use sanitisers and practice social distancing.

