The HelpUp organisation is making use of the unemployed and homeless to help clear the Black River which runs through parts of the Cape Flats.
More than 330 cleaning jobs were created for people who were homeless or unemployed last year as part of this project.
Help Up’s founder Georgia McTaggart said that the team collects between two to three tons of litter over a six-hour period during weekends at the Black River Raapenberg site.
“This waste in the river poses a significant risk to the health of children in the area (high instances of impetigo, ringworm, intestinal worms, bacterial and viral infections.