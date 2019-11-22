The Department of Cultural Affairs and Sport’s ministerial independent tribunal was still in a meeting late last night.
At the heart of the appeal is a multi-million rand redevelopment of the River Club that is opposed by groups concerned about the heritage of the Liesbeek River and surrounds.
The appeals were lodged last year by the City, the Department of Transport and Public Works, the Department of Environmental Affairs and Development Planning, and the Liesbeek Leisure Properties Trust. Earlier this year, at a special council meeting of Heritage Western Cape, a decision to withdraw the area’s protection status was recommended, but rejected.
Heritage Western Cape chief executive Dr Mxolisi Dlamuka said: “The matter is being dealt with by the minister’s independent tribunal.