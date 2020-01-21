NSFAS spokesperson Kagisho Mamabolo said applications closed on November 30.
“NSFAS has received a record number of applications by the closing date of November 30, 2019. With a total of 543 268 first-time applications (prior year 428 929, a 26% growth) from across the country, with the vast majority of applicants submitting applications online via myNSFAS portal,” Mamabolo said.
This comes after students, organised under the hashtag #OpenNSFAS, started an online petition that wants President Cyril Ramaphosa and Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande to intervene and re-open the applications.
Students have taken to social media to call for the re-opening, and some posting their individual experiences about being accepted at institutions of higher learning, while they lack funding.