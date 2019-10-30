Stellenbosch University (SU), University of Cape Town (UCT), University of the Western Cape (UWC) and Cape Peninsula University of Technology (CPUT) all said applications for undergraduate programmes in 2020 were already closed.
However, CPUT spokesperson Lauren Kansley said the closing date was September 30, with the exception of newly approved Higher Education Framework qualifications such as “advanced diplomas, which will close on November 13. We will open for late applications only in courses with space”.
Kansley said CPUT had received about 70000 applications (150000 application choices) and 7959 applicants had been fully accepted.
UWC spokesperson Gasant Abarder said the institution would embark on a selection process.