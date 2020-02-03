Nzimande and the union agreed to convene a summit before the end of April and urged all universities to submit their sexual harassment policies to the department within two months.
Co-ordinator for the Stellenbosch University medical school residences on the Tygerberg campus, Njabulo Maphumulo, has been dealing with student mental health issues since starting his job in July last year.
Maphumulo said the proposed summit came at the right time for the higher education landscape. “Many institutions have been battling with these issues in terms of how they should be managed. A summit that will gather necessary stakeholders in one room can yield positive outcomes”.
He said as a priority mental health needed to top the agenda.