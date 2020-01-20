Higher Education, Science and Technology Minister Blade Nzimande made the call last week while addressing the implications of matric results on the post-school education and training sector.
Focusing mainly on the availability of places at South African universities and colleges, he announced that this year the country’s 26 public universities would provide access to about 201 042 new entrants.
Nzimande said that through the Student Housing Infrastructure Programme (SHIP), it was his department’s aim to develop large-scale student housing projects at universities and Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) colleges in the coming years.
“The goal of SHIP is to provide 300 000 new beds at the 26 public universities and 50 public TVET colleges over the next 10 years.”