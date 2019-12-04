The ombudsman, Johan Brand, was reacting to a request received last week from Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz, who had urged “an urgent investigation” into the matter following the fire early on Thursday last week that destroyed 18 carriages.
The ombudsman said: “We hereby confirm that we will be investigating this matter, as received by MEC Fritz, in terms of Section 17(2) of the Community Safety Act, 2013.”
Fritz said last week: “We have had several incidents of attacks on our train system over the past few months and the police have been unable to bring anyone to book.
I have therefore written to the Office of the Western Cape Police Ombudsman to request that he urgently investigate the inability of SAPS in the Western Cape to resolve this deliberate attack.