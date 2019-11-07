According to research by Statistics SA: “Although some South Africans are aware of the environmental and ethical value of recycling, most households do not recycle their household waste.”
On Wednesday a panel discussion at the Landfill 2019 Conference agreed that sustainable waste management practices - such as waste reduction, re-use of waste, recycling and use of biogas technology - will reduce greenhouse gas emissions and the total carbon footprint of municipalities.
Speaking on the panel were head of research and development: solid waste disposal at the City of Cape Town, Margot Ladouce; a past Institute of Waste Management of Southern Africa (IWMSA) president, Jan Palm; the current IWMSA president, Leon Grobbelaar; and a principal scientist at the CSIR, Linda Godfrey.
One of the topics discussed was how municipalities should adopt waste minimisation practices.