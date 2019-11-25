The Oudtshoorn Municipality. File picture: Candice Chaplin/Independent Media

Cape Town - Oudtshoorn Municipality is investigating how ward councillor Marcellis Theyse, elected in a by-election last year, is receiving the salary of a Mayco member even though he is an ordinary councillor. ANC Chief Whip Jongilizwe Tyatya said: “This anomaly was picked up by auditors and municipal manager Allen Paulse confirmed it during a special council meeting after the ANC asked about it.

“We have asked that the matter be investigated even though the municipal manager said it might have been done by mistake when the councillor was loaded on the payroll system,” said Tyatya.

“Our question is why was this ‘mistake’ not picked up by our own finance department in the municipality? We want to ensure that the public knows about this as they are the ratepayers.”

Oudtshoorn Municipality spokesperson, Ntobeko Mangqwengqwe said: “We can confirm that there was an overpayment of salary to an ordinary councillor. The matter is being investigated. We can also assure the public that the money will be recovered. We will not divulge any further details as the matter is internal in nature.”