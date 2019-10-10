Jean Pierre, a senior refugee rights activist at Women and Child Concern, said there has been growing anxiety from the refugee community since 2008, but the UNHRC was dragging its feet at addressing their concerns.
He said the UN body was failing its mandate to protect refugees. Pierre accused the government and political figures of instigating violence against foreigners, “while walking free without being asked questions”.
“The labour minster recently said they were going to ensure that there was no foreigners employed in South Africa. The ministers of police and small business said they would also make sure there was no foreigner that owned a spaza shop,” he added.
Pierre also accused President Cyril Ramaphosa of hypocrisy when he told officials and business leaders at the G7 summit that he was committed to quelling attacks on foreigners “whilst thousands are still suffering on the ground”.