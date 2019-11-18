They depict icons who helped lead South Africa’s 350-year struggle for freedom and democracy. The 100 sculptures in bronze were launched on Thursday outside Century City.
Dali Tambo, artist and chief executive of the National Heritage Project Company, says the sculptures are “a beautiful way to connect with the people involved with the struggle and depict the country’s brightest, best and bravest individuals”.
Tambo felt a strong desire to pursue the Long March to Freedom exhibition and said: “One day I spoke to my father, Oliver Tambo, and told him his sculpture was nowhere in the country, and if no one was going to do it, then I would. I later received a voice in my head of my father telling me that a sculpture should not only be done of him, but of all of them.