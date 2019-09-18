Elsies River community say they are fed up following the brutal violence that took place on Tuesday night where three children and a teenager were killed. Picture Henk Kruger/African News Agency(ANA)

Cape Town - The Elsies River community say they are fed up following the brutal violence that took place on Tuesday night where three children and a teenager were killed, as well as two others left injured. Police said it's alleged the suspects had forced their way into a residence in Clarke Estate at 11pm and started shooting randomly.

Two suspects were quickly arrested but SAPS spokesperson Novela Potelwa revealed another was arrested on Wednesday morning.

"Our investigation into the murder of four people and the attempted murder of two others, and subsequent to the arrest of two suspects led to the arrest of a third suspect this morning. The 27-year-old male will join his accomplices in court once they have been charged," Potelwa said.

The Wendy house where Three kids were shot dead last night. Picture: Henk Kruger/African News Agency

A police officer stands near a group of angry residents of Clarkes Estate in Elsies River. Picture: Henk Kruger/African News Agency (ANA)

Residents are in shock after the three kids were shot in Elsies River. Picture: Henk Kruger/African News Agency

Sector 4 police forum chairperson Jacobus Solomons voiced his concern following the shooting incident.

"Last night when the police called me, they informed about a shooting in the area, and they came and picked me up. When we came here, we actually saw what had happened. Six people have been shot, four died and two are still in hospital."

"It is hectic what I saw [on the scene]," Solomons said. "I need more visible policing in my area, as well as I need to see the Minister of Police Bheki Cele, so he can see what these people have gone through. People need help. The community is sick and tired of [criminal activities] happening in our area."

"The minister himself, must bring in the army, and police. We don't want the police in the front, and the army in the back. The army must come into the area first, and then the police," Solomons said.

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video Sector 4 police forum chairperson Jacobus Solomons voiced his concern following the shooting incident. Video: Henk Kruger/African News Agency

Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz has also condemned the shooting and killing of four young people in Elsies River last night.

Among those killed in the shooting were a 9-year-old girl, two 12-year-old boys and a 19-year-old male, who was allegedly gang-affiliated.

Two women, who are believed to be the mothers of the victims, aged 30 and 33, were wounded in the shootings.

“I would like to extend my deepest condolences to the family of the deceased. I further wish a speedy recovery to those injured during the shooting," Fritz said.

"Violence has no place in our society. Anyone with any information should immediately come forward and report such to the SAPS on 08600 10111 or using the My SAPS app.”

Neighbourhood Watch members look at the scene where 3 kids were shot dead last night. Picture: Henk Kruger/African News Agency (ANA)

Residents made posters saying they are Gatvol of the violence and gangs destroying their lives. Picture: Henk Kruger/African News Agency

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video Residents made posters saying they are Gatvol of the violence and gangs destroying their lives. Video: Henk Kruger/African News Agency