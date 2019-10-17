“We have prepared for the NSC exams under extremely tight security to ensure nobody has access to them before the day of the exam. All our officials are screened carefully to ensure they have the right clearances. They aren’t allowed to take cellphones or any devices into the vault, and all our facilities are monitored by cameras.
“And of course, we do have a smart locking system on our papers as well when they’re sent to the venues to ensure people can’t open them before the exam starts,” Schäfer said.”
Schäfer said the Western Cape Education Department (WCED) supported independent schools because they had a vital role to play in the education system.
“The Independent Examinations Board is also part of Umalusi, so the WCED is not afraid of competition from them,” she said.