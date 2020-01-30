Cape Town - Coal and climate activists are determined to raise their voices about the harmful effects of the coal mining industry as they protested outside The Westin hotel during the 15th Annual Southern African Coal Conference on Thursday morning.
The conference takes place until Friday and had government officials and businesses come together to share ideas about moving forward with the coal mining industry.
Community members, coal and climate change experts from various organisations are concerned about the impact that the coal mining industry is having on communities at a small scale, and but also on a larger scale, the planet.
Spokesperson for the Cape Town faction of international environmental group Extinction Rebellion, Peter Benjamin said: “We are protesting against those people who contribute towards the destruction of the land resulting in climate change. It may look like a smaller issue at the moment but in 10 years time this issue is going to be dominating.”
Benjamin said the argument between investing in renewable energy and fossil fuels is an ongoing debate within the government. There are officials still purely on the side of coal mining and fossil fuels, and it has been indicated on numerous occasions that coal mining will remain in the country.