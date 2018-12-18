A number of stolen cellphones and an unlicensed firearm was seized during the arrest of one of the three suspects. Picture: Henk Kruger/African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town - The police are in search of two more suspects involved in a business robbery at N1 City Mall in Goodwood, Cape Town. On Tuesday morning, reports of a store being held up went viral on social media.

The police responded, leading to the arrest of a 28-year-old suspect.

"The swift response from members of Goodwood SAPS led to the arrest of a 28 year old suspect for a business robbery," police spokesperson FC van Wyk said.

"On Tuesday 18 December at about 11:10 three suspects entered a clothing store in a shopping mall in Goodwood. One of the suspects, positively armed, pointed a firearm at a cashier and took an undisclosed amount of cash and a number of cellular telephones.

"The suspects loaded the money and cellular telephones in two suit cases and two fled the store. After the alarm was raised police responded promptly and caught one suspect inside the store.

"A firearm was confiscated. Police further pursued the other two suspects who dropped the two suitcases at one of the entrances to the shopping centre and fled. No shots were fired. A manhunt has been launched for the two who fled," Van Wyk said.

"Once charged, the suspect will appear in Goodwood Magistrates Court on charges of business robbery and possession firearm and ammunition. Our members are still on the scene and crime scene experts are combing the area for clues," he said.

