PICS: Facebook group at the centre of Sea Point resident's car being torched

Cape Town - A Facebook group and its members is at the centre of a Good Samaritan's car being set alight in the early hours of Wednesday morning. It has now emerged that the Facebook group called the "Atlantic Sea Board Action Group" has been spewing attacks on Peter Wagenaar, the owner of the charred vehicle. “I believe it is someone that is so toxic who wants to deter me. I am at peace of mind. We have 200-300 supporters. There are a handful of people that have been rallying against us,” he said. Brett Herron, MPL said: “On the Atlantic Seaboard Action Group Facebook page the name, address and description of the Good Samaritan's car were posted. Last night his car was petrol bombed. This is shocking.” SAPS have confirmed the incident, and said a case of malicious damage to property have been opened.

Peter Wagenaar believes the torching of his Mini Cooper was an escalation of the backlash he had been receiving from the community.. Photographer: Armand Hough/African News Agency(ANA)

Picture: Armand Hough/African News Agency

Photographer: Armand Hough/African News Agency(ANA)

Photographer: Armand Hough/African News Agency(ANA)

Photographer: Armand Hough/African News Agency(ANA)

Ward councillor Dave Bryant said it is evident that the vehicle did not go up in flames by itself.

“An initial complaint was made by a group of residents regarding the feeding of the homeless we referred them to the City's law enforcement to take care of the matter. But what we discovered was naming and shaming of Peter on this group and they’ve made many hateful comments.”

Screenshots have surfaced of comments being made of how Wagenaar is dishing out food.

















The group is controlled by three administrators, among those administrators is Paul Jacobson, the owner of Vondi's Holistic Pet.

Speaking the Cape Argus Jacobson refuted all claims on the Facebook group.

“I know nothing. I don’t know this person and I don’t know who would do something like this. I am aware of people in the group with agendas but our group is not racial and we are respectable,” he said.

When pressed on what his views are about the influx of homeless residents during the pandemic.

“We hold our ward councillors accountable, especially councillor Nicola Jowell the fact that they are letting the poor die like rats on the streets. The City can spend millions of rands on roads but they can’t afford to help the homeless with more shelters,” he said.

Councillor Nicola Jowell said: “The City has a number of programs in place to deal with the homeless especially during the Covid-19. My ward allocation has been used for field workers to assist the homeless to educate them and to direct them to shelters. We understand the residents concerns and I am concerned about the homeless. But I must stress we cannot force the homeless to go to shelters.”

[email protected]