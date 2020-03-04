PICS: Special mat allows people in wheelchairs, with disabilities access to Cape beach

Cape Town - A special mat which allows wheelchair bound people and people with disabilities easy access to the beach was unveiled on Monday. The roll-out of the Universal Mobi-Mat at Muizenberg beach came a day after International World Wheelchair Day. “People living with disabilities are treated like stepchildren,” Health MEC Nomafrench Mbombo, said at the launch. The City of Cape Town hosted the event in partnership with the provincial Health Department. The bright blue Mobi-Mat was manufactured in France using 100% recycled polyester material. Its lightweight roll-out technology creates a pathway for outdoor access for wheelchairs, walking aids and prams. The mats cost R390 000 and are about 50 metres long.

During the handover to Mayco member for health Zahid Badroodien, Mbombo said: “The City should always be inclusive when it comes to public places being accessible for everyone.”

Badroodien urged City officials and community members to help build inclusive infrastructures.

“We are looking at how we can build infrastructure that will be accessible to all residents and promote free movement for everyone,” he said.

Professional para-athlete Brandon Beack said: “For 17 years, I could not go to the beach and get into the water, I had to keep at a distance. The mat is one step forward for people living with disabilities.”

When pilot tests have been completed and all documentation finalised, the Mobi-Mat should be ready to roll out by month-end.

The Mobi-Mat, a roll-out walkway, is environmentally friendly, lightweight and creates easy access for wheelchairs and persons with walking aids within minutes. Picture: Tracey Adams/African News Agency (ANA)

