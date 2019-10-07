Cape Town - Thick black smoke billowed over the Glencairn Station near the beach in Cape Town on Monday afternoon after a fire broke out and burnt two carriages of the Metrorail train.
Metrorail spokesperson Riana Scott confirmed that two train carriages, part of train number 0182 en route from Simon’s Town to Cape Town, caught alight at 13:34 this afternoon at Glencairn Station.
Scott said preliminary reports indicate no reported injuries.
"Fire and Rescue, SA Police Services, Metrorail technical, operations and security teams are currently on-site to deal with the fire and to investigate the incident," she said.
"The incident immediately impacts all inbound and outbound Simon’s Town trains which are forced to terminate at Fish Hoek Station until further notice," Scott said, commuters are advised to make alternative transport arrangements between Fish Hoek and Simon’s Town.