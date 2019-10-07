PICS: Two train carriages catch fire near Glencairn Station









Thick black smoke billowed over the Glencairn Station on Monday afternoon after a fire broke out and burnt two carriages of the Metrorail train. Picture: Supplied Cape Town - Thick black smoke billowed over the Glencairn Station near the beach in Cape Town on Monday afternoon after a fire broke out and burnt two carriages of the Metrorail train. Metrorail spokesperson Riana Scott confirmed that two train carriages, part of train number 0182 en route from Simon’s Town to Cape Town, caught alight at 13:34 this afternoon at Glencairn Station. Scott said preliminary reports indicate no reported injuries. "Fire and Rescue, SA Police Services, Metrorail technical, operations and security teams are currently on-site to deal with the fire and to investigate the incident," she said. "The incident immediately impacts all inbound and outbound Simon’s Town trains which are forced to terminate at Fish Hoek Station until further notice," Scott said, commuters are advised to make alternative transport arrangements between Fish Hoek and Simon’s Town.

She said mop up operations will be able to commence after the train has been moved to the depot where after safety tests will be been conducted to assess any possible damage to underlying or overhead infrastructure as a result of the fire.

"The cost of the damage will only be confirmed once the damaged train has been taken to the depot and PRASA’s loss adjusters have had opportunity to assessed the damage," Scott said.

Thick black smoke billowed over the Glencairn Station on Monday afternoon after a fire broke out and burnt two carriages of the Metrorail train. Picture: Supplied

