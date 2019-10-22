Prosecutor Maria Marshall presented pictures from the post-mortem report in the Western Cape High Court to the accused, which clearly showed that 18-month-old Jeremiah was in a filthy state on the day of his death on June 12, 2017.
“His neck is clearly dirty. Look, his skin is dirty, under his nails. Look at the inside of his ears,” she said.
An angry Peters responded: “He was well taken care of when I looked after him.”
Marshall also exhibited crime scene photos, showing their filthy Wendy house with clothes strewn everywhere, and dirty dishes lying around.