The anniversary also marks and celebrates the unbanning of political parties in South Africa and the formal end of apartheid.
The anniversary will come two days before President Cyril Ramaphosa delivers the State of the Nation Address.
A commemorative event, with three parts, will take place on Tuesday.
The first part will have past members of the original reception committee who facilitated Mandela’s return from prison, reunite. This will take place from 8am to 10.30am at the Drakenstein Correctional Centre.