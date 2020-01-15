Police probe death of 8-year-old at public pool in Langa









Police have opened an inquest docket after an 8-year-old drowned at a public pool in Langa on Monday. Picture: Supplied Cape Town - Police have opened an inquest docket after an 8-year-old drowned at a public pool in Langa on Monday. Police spokesperson Siyabulela Malo said: “The circumstances surrounding this matter are being investigated. We urge anyone with information that can assist to kindly contact police”. Ward councillor Nomtha Dilima, who visited the family, said they were distraught and shocked at his death. “According to the family, Ovayo went to the pool with his friend without his parents’ consent, which is what most children here do,” she said. According to mayoral member for health and community safety Zahid Badroodien, at the time of the incident there were three lifeguards on duty.

“The facility was in the process of closing and all lifeguards were stationed at the pool deck, ushering patrons out of the water. A friend of the deceased brought to the attention of the senior lifeguard on duty that his friend was struggling underwater.

“Immediately, the lifeguard jumped into the water to rescue the boy and managed to pull him on to the deck, where CPR was administered. At the time, the boy was responsive, as there was a slight pulse and he vomited,” he said. After several attempts to resuscitate him, he died on the scene.

Badroodien said it was a reality that many children attended the pool without the consent of their parents.

“The City’s lifeguards and facility officers try to manage this as best as possible,” he said.

The swimming pool has been closed since the incident to allow time for a full investigation and to facilitate counselling for facility staff.

[email protected]