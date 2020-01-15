Police spokesperson Siyabulela Malo said: “The circumstances surrounding this matter are being investigated. We urge anyone with information that can assist to kindly contact police”.
Ward councillor Nomtha Dilima, who visited the family, said they were distraught and shocked at his death.
“According to the family, Ovayo went to the pool with his friend without his parents’ consent, which is what most children here do,” she said.
According to mayoral member for health and community safety Zahid Badroodien, at the time of the incident there were three lifeguards on duty.