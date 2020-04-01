Private hospitals ready to assist public hospitals in combatting Covid-19 spread

Cape Town - Private health-care institutions are ready to assist public hospitals to help combat the spread of the coronavirus.

Melomed spokesperson Shameema Adams said: “Melomed prides itself by complying with its constitutional responsibility in terms of section 27 of the Constitution, in that Melomed hospitals have and will always provide emergency treatment to all persons who present themselves at our emergency units.

"We have been in meetings and consultation with the provincial Department of Health and after due consultation, the necessary arrangements have been made whereby Melomed hospitals would be available, if we have capacity, to admit patients referred by the Western Cape Department of Health.

“We are glad that the Provincial Minister of Health, MEC Nomafrench Mbombo, has suspended all the necessary regulations regarding private hospitals during the pandemic period," she added.

"Melomed hospitals can without permission add the necessary required beds to assist Covid-19 patients."