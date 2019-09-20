Tyres and rubble are set alight during protests at Hangberg, Hout Bay. David Ritchie African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town - Cases of public violence are being investigated by the Western Cape police after four days of violent protests that flared up in Hout Bay. Police spokesperson Siyabulela Malo said the area had a strong police presence following an incident where protesters set tyres alight and shot flares at police on Wednesday night.

“Action was taken by the police and the situation was restored. No incident occurred and reported on Thursday and no arrests made as yet,” Malo said a case of public violence was registered and is being investigated.

Flares and petrol bombs were also thrown in the area but fortunately no police officers on patrol were injured, said the City of Cape Town’s Metro police spokesperson, Wayne Dyason.

Some residents were demanding that a tract of land earmarked for electrical infrastructure be used for housing and there was especially unhappiness about plans for evictions and houses being demolished in Hangberg - despite previous promises from the City of Cape Town.

Community activist Roscoe Jacobs said last Friday: “Mayor Dan Plato met community activists from Hangberg regarding planned evictions. The mayor was adamant that evictions were inevitable, but that he would want to meet community leaders and stakeholders to discuss this before any action is taken”. Jacobs said on Monday community activists reported back to the community in a public meeting and the meeting took a decision to peacefully protest because of the mistrust in the City of Cape Town, “as result of a continuous broken promise and to ensure that it protects itself from broken promises”.

“On Tuesday, before residents could embark on the peaceful protest at 5am, an eviction order was served in Hangberg despite the promise made by Plato.

“The community protested peacefully for eight hours, barricading Harbour Road, not preventing anyone from going to work and diverting traffic through the harbour,” Jacobs said.

He said protests in the community were set to continue until Plato came to meet the community.

Acting Mayco member for Human Settlements Felicity Purchase said the City was mindful of the acute need for housing opportunities across the metro.

“We are making every effort to address this matter in partnership with all concerned, and to enhance access to opportunities in a planned and fair manner wherever it is possible to do so,” Purchase said.

[email protected]