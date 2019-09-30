Stop COCT’S Sandra Dickson said: “We approached the public protector regarding the ‘unregulated’ portion of the City of Cape Town Electricity Tariffs.
“The public protector is of the view that this is a legislative issue and that it falls outside its mandate. But the public protector gave Stop COCT guidance on remedies.”
Dickson said: “The government system is set up in such a way that the public has no recourse via the channels and laws set out to protect them.”
The meeting with the public protector comes just after Stop COCT and the National Energy Regulator of SA (Nersa) held mediation talks to discuss the City’s home-user and surcharge rates. For months the organisation was asking questions around the discrepancy between the City’s implemented tariffs across all blocks versus what Nersa publishes as approved tariffs on its website.