The bulk of the outstanding debt is divided between residential properties (R5.561bn) followed by business properties ( R1.518bn), with other outstanding debt amounting to R833m.
The City also said that the total amount of arrears, as of December 31, stood at R5.554bn.
Mayco member for finance and deputy mayor Ian Neilson said: “Debt management actions are being intensified especially against those who can pay but choose not to pay as well as against the frequent defaulters.
“When the debtors don’t respond to the City’s actions taken, the accounts are handed over to the City’s panel of attorneys to proceed with legal actions and then to a sale in execution. Most debtors respond with payments or make an arrangement to pay off the debts when the water supplies have been restricted and/or the electricity supplies have been disconnected or arrears were collected via the electricity prepaid purchases or when they receive summons from the attorneys.”